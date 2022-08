Kenny Boyd is the new president of Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.).

Mr. Boyd brings 20 years of executive healthcare experience to the position, most recently serving as COO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 22.

Mr. Boyd will replace interim vice president Matt Bailey on Oct. 10, but Mr. Bailey will stay on through Oct. 28 to "help provide a seamless transition," according to the release.