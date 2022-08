Beth Matish was named CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Matish has held various roles with HCA, most recently serving as CEO of Retreat Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, according to an Aug. 23 news release. She also served as COO of Parham Doctors' Hospital in Richmond.

Ms. Matish will begin her new role on Aug. 29, according to the release.