St. Luke's University Health Network names Scott Wolfe CFO

Fountain Hill, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network named Scott Wolfe network senior vice president of finance and CFO, according to an Aug. 24 news release.

Mr. Wolfe has served as the interim senior vice president of finance and CFO since January. While serving in this capacity, he continued as president of St. Luke's Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, N.J., where he has worked since 2012.

"It would have been nearly impossible to envision the revitalization of Warren Hospital and the powerful impact of its partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network. Today, the Warren Campus’s restored reputation is spreading by word of mouth," said St. Luke’s Warren Campus Board Chairman Karen Kubert.

During Mr. Wolfe's tenure at Warren Campus, St. Luke's invested over $150 million in the New Jersey market to improve healthcare and expand services.