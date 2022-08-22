Northwell Health names Joseph Leston deputy chief marketing officer

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has named Joseph Leston as deputy chief marketing officer.

Mr. Leston moves up to deputy chief marketing officer from vice president of marketing services at Northwell Health. Mr. Leston will be responsible for brand management, market research and media in his new position, according to the Aug. 22 Northwell news release provided to Becker's.

The new title expands Mr. Leston's role as head of Northwell's internal marketing agency, which has won more than 40 advertising, digital strategy and health content awards under Mr. Leston's leadership, according to the press release.

Mr. Leston received a degree in psychology from Wagner College and completed executive education programs at the Yale School of Management and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.