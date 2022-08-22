Rochester Regional Health names new COO

Jennifer Eslinger is Rochester Regional Health's new COO, effective Sept. 12.

Ms. Eslinger has 25 years of experience leading hospitals and health systems, according to a news release shared Aug. 19 with Becker's. In her most recent role as president of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's Wyandotte and Downriver markets, Ms. Eslinger implemented initiatives that led to Downriver's "financial turnaround," according to the release.

"I had the opportunity to work with Jennifer at Henry Ford, and witnessed first-hand her remarkable talents and enthusiasm for modernizing the health care delivery model in innovative ways that yield consistently excellent results for patients, employees, and the area communities served," Richard Davis, PhD, Rochester Regional's CEO, said in the release.