New York hospital names Joseph Manopella president

Catholic Health has named Joseph Manopella president of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Mercy Hospital.

Mr. Manopella has 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to a release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. He most recently served as executive director of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, located in New York City.

"Mercy is poised for a new era of growth driven by enhanced services, and Catholic Health is bringing more doctors into its network to expand access to top quality medical and surgical specialties,” Mr. Manopella said in the release.