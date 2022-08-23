UP Health System - Marquette hires Henrietta Skeens as CFO

UP Health System - Marquette (Mich.) named Henrietta Skeens as the CFO, according to an Aug. 22 news release.

Ms. Skeens previously served as CFO at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va. Additionally, she has experience in hospital management and accounting.

Gar Atchison, CEO of UP Health System - Marquette, said that Ms. Skeens is a proven healthcare leader.

"Her experience, particularly at a LifePoint Health facility, and passion for community health will help us to continue to seek great ways of advancing our mission of making communities healthier," Mr. Atchison said.

Ms. Skeens has served as the hospital's interim CFO since May.