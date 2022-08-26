Mass General Brigham appoints Vin McDermott community division CFO

Boston-based Mass General Brigham appointed Vincent McDermott as CFO for the Mass General Brigham Community Division, according to an Aug. 26 press release shared with Becker's.

Mr. McDermott joined the system in 1996 and previously served as CFO and senior vice president for Newton, Mass.-based Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the Mass General Brigham Community Division. In the new role, he will be responsible for determining the financial direction of the community division members, including strategic operational matters, in addition to current and future partnerships.

"Vin is a compassionate leader who is deeply committed to his community and well-versed in the healthcare industry across the region," the press release said.

He officially began his new responsibilities in July, according to the press release.