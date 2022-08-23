Trinity Health's St. Mary Medical Center appoints new president, chief medical officer

Michael Magro, DO, and Edward O'Dell, DO, were named president and chief medical officer, respectively, of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

Drs. Magro and O'Dell also serve as president and chief medical officer, respectively, of Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, also part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, according to a July 13 news release shared with Becker's. Both will stay in their Nazareth roles in addition to their new St. Mary positions.

Drs. Magro and O'Dell have held their positions at Nazareth since July 2018.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.