David Weis to return to AdventHealth Daytona Beach

David Weis was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

Mr. Weis, who is president and CEO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.), will also lead AdventHealth's East Volusia market, according to an Aug. 25 press release shared with Becker's. He will begin his new role Aug. 28.

Previously, Mr. Weis was vice president and COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

AdventHealth has more than 50 hospitals and more than 80,000 employees nationwide.