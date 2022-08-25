MetroHealth executive to join Tower Health as COO

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Michael Stern COO, effective Sept. 19.

Mr. Stern is joining Tower Health from Cleveland-based MetroHealth where he serves as executive vice president and COO of inpatient services. He joined MetroHealth in 2015 and held various leadership roles throughout his career. He also previously served as vice president for healthcare services at Einstein Health Network in Philadelphia.

"He has extensive experience in driving operational performance, implementing turnaround initiatives, and growing services — all of which align closely with Tower Health imperatives," the health system said in recently released financial documents.

When he steps into the new role in September, Mr. Stern will work alongside Tower Health acting COO Mike Eesley to ensure a smooth transition, the health system said.