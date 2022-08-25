Nancy Susick tapped for COO role at Beaumont Health

Nancy Susick, RN, was named Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's new COO for acute and post-acute services.

Ms. Susick joined Beaumont Health in 1986 as a registered nurse, according to an Aug. 24 news release. Over the past year, she served as Beaumont's interim co-COO and as interim president during the health system's merger with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health. Most recently, Ms. Susick served as president of Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.).

Ms. Susick was named to Becker's "130 Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know" list in 2016.