Adam Martin was named Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester's new CEO, effective Aug. 22.

Mr. Martin also will lead the health system's hospital in Sewanee, Tenn., according to a July 27 news release.

He had been CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional's Lawrenceburg facility since 2019. Mr. Martin's previous roles include COO of Wytheville, Va.-based Wythe County Community Hospital and CFO and chief staffing officer of Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital.