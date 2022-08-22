Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names Heather King president, COO

Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center selected Heather King as president and COO, according to an Aug. 16 news release.

In the new role, Ms. King will implement strategic initiatives that align with the hospital's mission while leading overall hospital operations and collaborating with leaders, physician partners, and team members. She replaces Laurie Whalin, who began serving as the president and chief operating officer in 2021.

Ms. King joined Novant Health more than 16 years ago as a certified nursing assistant in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was previously named to the American Health Council's "Nurses to Watch" list.

Shelbourn Stevens, Novant Health senior vice president and president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health's Coastal region, said that Ms. King accurately represented the hospital's values.

"As a registered nurse and true servant leader, Heather brings empathy and adaptability to her work with a strong focus on delivering patient-centered, compassionate care," Mr. Stevens said.