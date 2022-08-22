Intermountain names interim CEO

Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

The health system announced the appointment Aug. 19, about a week after announcing the departure of Marc Harrison, MD.

Dr. Harrison, who became president and CEO of Intermountain in 2016, accepted a role to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst.

Ms. Jumonville served as president and CEO of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health from 2017-2022 before the organization merged with Intermountain in April, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Earlier in her career, she was executive vice president and CFO of SCL Health. She also spent about a decade as CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System, which combined with Scott & White Healthcare in 2013 to form Baylor Scott & White Health.

The leadership change at Intermountain takes effect Aug. 22, according to the release.