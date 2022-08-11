Dr. Marc Harrsion leaving Intermountain for General Catalyst

Marc Harrison, MD, will leave his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst.

Intermountain announced the transition Aug. 11.

"Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership," Intermountain board Chair and former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt said in a news release. "At Intermountain, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our patients and the communities we serve. Our leaders and caregivers will continue to carry our important work forward and ensure that the health and well-being of our patients remain at the center of our work."

Dr. Harrison has helmed Intermountain since 2016.

Recently during his tenure, Intermountain and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health finalized a merger put in motion in December. April 5 marked the first official workday under the combined organization.

Intermountain plans to name an interim president and CEO and will conduct a national search for Dr. Harrison's permanent replacement this fall, according to the release.

Intermountain is a 33-hospital health system with locations in seven states. General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that partnered with Intermountain in May to help accelerate the shift to value-based care.