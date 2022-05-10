Intermountain partners with VC firm to accelerate shift to value-based care

Naomi Diaz -

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare partnered with venture capitalist firm General Catalyst to accelerate innovation across its health system, according to a May 9 announcement. 

Three things to know:

  1. Through the partnership, Intermountain will have access to General Catalyst's portfolio of health tech startups. 

  2. These startups, alongside opportunities identified within the Intermountain system, will work to accelerate the shift to value-based care through digital and other solutions offered by companies in the VC firm's network of health tech startups.

  3. The aim of the collaboration is to expand value-based care, reduce total costs of care, provide better patient experiences and achieve health equity objectives.

