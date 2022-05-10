Intermountain partners with VC firm to accelerate shift to value-based care

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare partnered with venture capitalist firm General Catalyst to accelerate innovation across its health system, according to a May 9 announcement.
Three things to know:
- Through the partnership, Intermountain will have access to General Catalyst's portfolio of health tech startups.
- These startups, alongside opportunities identified within the Intermountain system, will work to accelerate the shift to value-based care through digital and other solutions offered by companies in the VC firm's network of health tech startups.
- The aim of the collaboration is to expand value-based care, reduce total costs of care, provide better patient experiences and achieve health equity objectives.