Houston Methodist joins $80M investment in ambient AI startup

By: Giles Bruce

Houston Methodist is among the investors in an $80 million funding round for ambient AI company Apella.

The eight-hospital system joined the series B investment, which was led by venture capital firm HighlandX, after deploying the startup’s machine learning and computer vision technology in more than 200 operating rooms.

“We saw the technology’s impact on our clinical and operation systems during our initial 36-room pilot and have now scaled the technology enterprisewide,” said Roberta Schwartz, PhD, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist, in a Jan. 8 Apella news release.

Apella’s other health system partners include Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

