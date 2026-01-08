Walmart launches digital health platform

By: Ella Jeffries

Walmart has launched Better Care Services, a digital platform designed to expand access to affordable healthcare services and wellness products.

The platform connects customers with third-party providers for urgent care and behavioral health services, as well as LillyDirect, according to a Jan. 8 Walmart news release. Beginning Jan. 15, the company is offering a limited-time $15 discount on select telehealth services with participating providers.

Walmart will also host its annual Wellness Event on Jan. 24 at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide. The event will include free health screenings, low-cost immunizations and wellness consultations.

