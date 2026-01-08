Mount Sinai launches AI platform for clinical trial matching

New York City-based Mount Sinai’s Tisch Cancer Center has launched a new AI platform designed to help more cancer patients across its health system find and enroll in clinical trials.

The platform, called PRISM, uses an oncology-specific large language model developed by AI company Triomics to analyze patient information and match individuals with relevant clinical trials. Mount Sinai said in a Jan. 8 news release that the systemwide deployment is aimed at expanding access to cancer research and identifying trial opportunities earlier in a patient’s care.

With the launch, Mount Sinai becomes the first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in New York City to deploy an oncology-focused AI tool for clinical trial matching across its entire health system, the release said.

Clinical trial matching typically requires physicians or research staff to manually review complex trial protocols and patient medical records — a process that can be time-consuming and may limit awareness of available studies. Mount Sinai said the AI platform is designed to streamline that work by analyzing electronic health records, diagnoses, medical histories and other clinical characteristics to flag potential trial eligibility.

Mount Sinai said the technology is intended to address long-standing gaps in access to clinical trials, which have historically been concentrated at flagship academic hospitals. Under the systemwide rollout, patients receiving care at Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and other locations will have the same access to trials as patients treated at The Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the release.



Mount Sinai plans to evaluate the impact of the AI platform on clinical trial enrollment and share results through future peer-reviewed publications and national scientific meetings, according to the press release.