Hospital Sisters Health System hospital names Matthew Fry CEO

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System appointed Matthew Fry as president and CEO of St. John's Hospital, also in Springfield, effective Sept. 19.

Mr. Fry has served Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health for nearly a decade, according to an Aug. 19 news release shared with Becker's. He currently works as the assistant administrator and COO of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif.

His previous roles include area operations executive and COO of the Sutter Family Medical Foundation and director of clinical operations at Sutter Physician Services.