24 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 11:

1. Kavish Choudhary, PharmD, was named chief pharmacy officer of University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City.





2. Jeff Zewe, RN, was named president and CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.





3. Ruby Skinner, MD, was named chief medical officer of Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.).





4. Elizabeth Leising, BSN, was appointed president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.





5. Maryann Reese, DHA, RN, resigned as president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System. The system's CFO Justin Davidson will serve as interim president.





6. Rachel Thornton, MD, PhD, was named vice president and enterprise chief health equity officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.





7. Juli McWhorter, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Northwest Health's Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, Ark., and Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.





8. Sam Hessami, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.





9. Barry Wolfman was named president and CEO of St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and St. John's Hospital in Camarillo (Calif.).





10. Debbi Gilad was named vice president of clinical research at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.





11. David Irizarry was chosen as the next CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.





12. Thomas Sequist, MD, was named chief medical officer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.





13. Cynthia Moore-Hardy, BSN, RN, is retiring as president and CEO of Lake Health in Concord, Ohio, at the end of March.





14. John Bryant, EdD, was named vice president of workforce development and community affairs at Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care.





15. Leroy Floyd, MD, was named chief medical officer of Harris, N.Y.-based Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills.





16. Scott Wester stepped down as president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to take a new executive position.





17. Cassie Lewis, DNP, was named chief nursing and quality officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's Hampton Roads market.





18. Joe Hugar was named president and CEO of Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, Ky.





19. Lisa Knothe was named vice president and chief human resources officer of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.





20. Mike Poore was appointed interim CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.





21. John Gribbin is retiring as president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System. He'll officially leave the helm of the organization in April.





22. Courtney Vose, DNP, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.





23. Charles Barbera, MD, was named senior vice president and associate chief medical officer of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.



24. John Derderian, DO, was named vice president of inpatient medicine and transition of care services at Tower Health.