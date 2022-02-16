HCA hospital in Texas names new CEO

David Irizarry was chosen as the next CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

Mr. Irizarry is replacing Art Garza, who transferred to El Paso, Texas-based Del Sol Medical Center in January, according to a Feb. 15 news release from HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.

A veteran of HCA Healthcare, Mr. Irizarry most recently served as COO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas. He also was the assistant administrator at Rio Grande Regional.

He will begin his new role March 14.