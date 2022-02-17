Longtime Louisiana hospital CEO steps down for new role

Scott Wester, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, is stepping down to take a new executive position with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, according to The Advocate.

Mr. Wester's new position will focus on the $245 million partnership announced Feb. 11 with Louisiana State University, as well as governmental advocacy in Louisiana for Baton Rouge-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the newspaper reported Feb. 16.

Under the partnership with LSU, Our Lady of the Lake and New Orleans-based LCMC Health have pledged to invest $245 million in the university over the next decade, according to a news release. The partnership includes a $170 million investment by Our Lady of the Lake around healthcare delivery, research and education, as well as a $75 million investment by LCMC Health around cancer research and treatment.

Mr. Wester has helmed Our Lady of the Lake since March 2008. During his tenure, the hospital opened a nine-story tower for heart patients and a $230 million children's hospital, according to The Advocate. Our Lady of the Lake also plans to build a $100 million cancer institute.

Before joining Our Lady of the Lake, Mr. Wester was president and CEO of Monroe, La.-based St. Francis Medical Center.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is a nonprofit, Catholic health system that includes St. Francis and Our Lady of the Lake.