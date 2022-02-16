Missouri health system CEO resigns

The president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System has resigned.

Saint Francis Healthcare System's board announced Feb. 15 that Maryann Reese, DHA, RN, resigned as president and CEO, and the system's CFO Justin Davidson will serve as interim president.

No reason for Dr. Reese's resignation was provided, and the health system said it would not accept media inquiries at this time.

Dr. Reese joined Saint Francis Healthcare System, a single-hospital system, in 2015 as vice president and COO. She was promoted to president and CEO in September 2017, according to the Southeast Missourian.



Mr. Davidson, the hospital's interim leader and CFO, joined Saint Francis Healthcare System in 2019. He previously served as vice president of finance at Mercy Health in Springfield, Mo.