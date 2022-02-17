Indiana health system names new president and CEO

Elizabeth Leising, BSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.

She previously served as interim president and CEO since September 2021, according to the Feb. 16 news release. Ms. Leising joined the system as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services in 2016.

In her positions, she aims to build intentional strategies and innovations that enable Margaret Mary Health to be a top-performing rural health provider.

"This organization is a family — a group of people that give so much of themselves to care for their friends, family and neighbors and support each other during very difficult times. It's what truly sets us apart. That deep connection is what inspires me every day to find even better ways to continue providing the excellent care our community has come to expect from us," Ms. Leising said.