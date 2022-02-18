Dignity Health names CEO for 2 California hospitals

Dignity Health has chosen Barry Wolfman as president and CEO of St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and St. John's Hospital Camarillo (Calif.).

Mr. Wolfman, who has been serving as interim leader of the hospitals since November, has more than three decades of hospital operations and healthcare management experience, according to a Feb. 17 news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, he served as CEO of The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and before that as CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

Additionally, Mr. Wolfman has worked as an international consultant with Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok, according to the release.