Longtime CEO of New Jersey health system to retire

John Gribbin is retiring as president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System.

Mr. Gribbin, who joined CentraState in 2000, will officially leave the helm of the organization in April, according to a Feb. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

"It has been my privilege to serve this community for more than 20 years and to have worked with board members, senior management, physicians and staff who have helped grow CentraState from a hospital to a comprehensive health system," Mr. Gribbin said in the release. "CentraState is well positioned for the future. I felt the timing was right for the organization to transition to new leadership."

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Gribbin has seen the partnership unfold between CentraState and Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, in which Atlantic Health is the majority corporate member in CentraState. CentraState also opened the new three-story Donna O'Donnell, RN Medical Arts Building, and built the Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory campus, which is connected to the CentraState Medical Center campus.

Although he is retiring as CEO, Mr. Gribbin will continue to work on special projects through CentraCare's partner, Pier Practice Solutions, the health system said.