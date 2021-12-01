New Jersey approves CentraState, Atlantic Health System partnership expansion

The partnership between Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System and Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System was finalized Dec. 1 after the approval of a New Jersey Superior Court judge.

Approved under the Community Health Care Assets Protection Act, the ruling is the final regulatory step in the transaction. The approval comes after the two systems signed an initial definitive agreement Oct. 21, 2020.

Since June, nearly 50 CentraState clinicians have gained access to Atlantic Health's services. CentraState said it plans to implement the Epic EHR platform during the first few months of next year.

"We are very pleased to have reached this final step in the regulatory process, and looking forward to closing the transaction with Atlantic Health System so that together, we can continue to build upon our programs and services for the health of the community," John Gribbin, president and CEO of CentraState, said in a news release.

The new partnership officially begins Jan. 1.