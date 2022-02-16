Bon Secours Hampton Roads taps new CNO, quality officer

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has tapped Cassie Lewis, DNP, as chief nursing and quality officer for its Hampton Roads market, effective Feb. 13.

According to a Feb. 8 news release, Dr. Lewis will oversee Bon Secours Hampton Roads' delivery of nursing operations. The market includes Newport News-based Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Portsmouth-based Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Franklin-based Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center, all in Virginia.

Dr. Lewis joined Bon Secours 10 years ago, most recently serving as chief quality officer for several Bon Secours Mercy Health's hospitals in Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, including those in Bon Secours Hampton Roads.