Bon Secours Mercy Health names vice president of clinical research

Cincinnati-Ohio based Bon Secours Mercy Health recently named Debbi Gilad its first vice president of clinical research.

Ms. Gilad joined eight years ago as system director of research for Bon Secours, prior to the 2018 merger of Bon Secours and Mercy Health. In her new role, she will lead research and clinical trials conducted by clinicians across the health system.

"Debbi is passionate about innovative research that helps define the future of healthcare and contributes to the increasing body of clinical knowledge, ultimately improving patient care," said Wael Haidar, MD, chief clinical officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health. "She will provide thought leadership throughout our organization on research and clinical trials that will impact patient and community outcomes."