Lake Health CEO to retire

Cynthia Moore-Hardy, BSN, RN, is retiring as president and CEO of Lake Health in Concord, Ohio, a three-hospital system that officially joined Cleveland-based University Hospitals last year.

Ms. Moore-Hardy is retiring at the end of March. However, she will still support the UH-Lake Health integration process in a consulting capacity, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

Ms. Moore-Hardy joined Lake Health in 1988 and became president and CEO in 1997, after serving as executive vice president and COO.

During her tenure, Lake Health partnered with physicians to create the Lake Health Physician Group and the Integrated Physician Hospital Enterprise, with University Hospitals for cancer care and open-heart surgery, and with community organizations to provide primary care clinics, health system officials said.

"It's hard to put into words all that Cynthia has done for UH Lake Health and the Lake County community as a whole," said Cliff Megerian, MD, CEO of University Hospitals. "Cynthia was instrumental in helping to grow and transform Lake Health into a fully integrated system, and her commitment to the health and well-being of the Lake County community will continue to have a profound impact going forward. Not only has she built an extraordinary team of doctors, nurses and caregivers, she has strengthened and broadened the ties between community and healthcare."

Ms. Moore-Hardy's successor has not been named.





