RWJBarnabas Health hospital appoints chief human resources officer

RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., has named Lisa Knothe vice president and chief human resources officer.

Ms. Knothe brings more than 25 years of human resources management experience to the position, according to a Feb. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

During her tenure with RWJBarnabas, Ms. Knothe has served as director of talent acquisition and employee experience and director of human resources at Children's Specialized Hospital. She also was human resources manager at RWJBarnabas Health Human Resources Service Center in Somerset, N.J.