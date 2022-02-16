Dignity Health names new CMO of California hospital

St. Bernardine Medical Center, part of Dignity Health, has appointed Sam Hessami, MD, as chief medical officer.

Dr. Hessami has nearly 20 years of clinical experience and has spent six years in healthcare executive roles. Most recently, he served as the CMO for Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif.

"Dr. Hessami's experience in hospital clinical quality, safety and overall utilization improvement has positively impacted overall morale and the care of the patient at each organization he has joined," Doug Kleam, president of San Bernardino, Calif.-based St. Bernardine Medical Center, said in a Feb. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Hessami earned his medical degree from New York Medical College. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and is fellowship trained in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery.