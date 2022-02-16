Nemours Children's taps physician as chief health equity officer

Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health named Rachel Thornton, MD, PhD, vice president and enterprise chief health equity officer.

Dr. Thornton will assume the role March 1, in which she will focus on health equity strategy and diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

Dr. Thornton will be the first chief health equity officer for Nemours Children's, a multistate pediatric health system.

Before joining Nemours Children's, she served as the first executive director for clinical services in the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Population Health. She also is involved with the Academic Pediatric Association, serving as chair of membership, diversity and inclusion.