Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills names CMO

Leroy Floyd, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Harris, N.Y.-based Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills.

In his new role, Dr. Floyd will oversee medical care at the hospital and continue to serve as the medical director of hospitalist services for Garnet Health System and vice president of medical staff for Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.

"We are excited to have Dr. Floyd serve as Chief Medical Officer at our hospital," Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills CEO Jonathan Schiller said in a Feb. 15 news release. "He is very well respected and will play a big role in helping us advance high-quality, compassionate care for our community."

Dr. Floyd joined Garnet Health in 2015.