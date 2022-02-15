Missouri health system names interim leader to replace retired CEO

St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care has named Mike Poore interim CEO.

Mr. Poore will begin the role March 14, the health system said in a Feb. 15 news release. He will replace Mark Laney, MD, who retired early.

"We have great confidence in Mike to lead our executive team and caregivers during this transition time," said Serena Naylor, chair of the Mosaic board of trustees. "Mike has tremendous experience and will continue the momentum the leadership team has in place to ensure excellent patient care and seamless transition for our caregivers and communities. We welcome him to this temporary role while Mosaic begins the search for our next CEO."

Mr. Poore has served as interim president and CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health since August 2021.

The search for Mosaic's next permanent CEO is expected to take about six months.