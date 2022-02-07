CEO, COO leave Missouri health system

Mark Laney, MD, CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care, has retired early, and COO Michael Pulido has also left the health system, according to a statement from the board of trustees.

The statement, dated Feb. 4, which was shared with Becker's, expressed gratitude for the work of both executives.

"The board thanks Dr. Laney and Mr. Pulido for their years of dedicated service," the statement said. "Mosaic is in excellent financial condition due in part to their responsible stewardship of Mosaic's resources."

Dr. Laney joined Mosaic Life Care in 2009 from Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health Care System. Mr. Pulido also joined Mosaic Life Care in 2009. He became COO in 2017.

The health system's statement said a nationwide search for a permanent CEO would begin immediately and could take about six to nine months.

Dr. Laney and Mr. Pulido left Mosaic Life Care about one month after Davin Turner, DO, president and CMO of Mosaic Life Care Medical Center St. Joseph (Mo.), left the health system to take the role of CEO of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tenn.