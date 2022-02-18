University of Utah Health names chief pharmacy officer

University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City has appointed Kavish Choudhary, PharmD, to serve as chief pharmacy officer.

As CPO, Dr. Choudhary will lead the 870-person pharmacy team that serves the system's five hospitals and 11 community clinics, according to a Feb. 17 news release. He will also serve as the associate dean of pharmacy practice at the University of Utah's College of Pharmacy.

Dr. Choudhary joined University of Utah Health in 2009 and has served in a number of leadership roles, including as director of pharmacy support and infusion services. He joined the system from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

He succeeds Linda Tyler, PharmD, who retired from the CPO role in 2021.