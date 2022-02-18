Maine hospital taps former Upper Allegheny Health leader as CEO

Fort Kent-based Northern Maine Medical Center has appointed Jeff Zewe, RN, president and CEO.

Mr. Zewe, who has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, most recently served as president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

Mr. Zewe will assume the role of president and CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center on May 1. Beginning Feb. 28, he'll work alongside the hospital's current leader Peter Sirois, who is retiring.

"I am proud to continue Peter Sirois's legacy of patient-centered quality care and look forward to working alongside the board of directors, management team, physicians, staff and community to continue the outstanding care delivered to those in the St. John Valley," Mr. Zewe said.