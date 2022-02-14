Tower Health names 2 physician leaders

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has selected Charles Barbera, MD, and John Derderian, DO, to serve in new physician leadership roles.

Dr. Barbera took on the role of senior vice president and associate chief medical officer of the health system Jan. 18, according to a Feb. 14 news release. He will also continue serving as the physician administrative leader for prehospital and unscheduled care. Dr. Barbera also oversees the health system's employee health services. He will work alongside Tower Health's interim chief medical officer, Suzanne Wenderoth, MD.

Dr. Derderian assumed the role of vice president of inpatient medicine and transition of care services Feb. 1, according to a Feb. 14 news release. He will also maintain his role as physician leader for hospitalist services across Tower Health. In his new role, Dr. Derderian will work closely with other physician leaders, including Tower Health's chief medical and nursing officers, to ensure effective utilization of healthcare services and reduce care variation.

