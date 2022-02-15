Pardee UNC Health Care names first vice president of workforce development

Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care has named its first vice president of workforce development and community affairs.

John Bryant, EdD, has been appointed to the position and will be responsible for developing and recruiting healthcare workers, as well as establishing the pipeline of talent, according to the Feb. 15 news release.

"Having a dedicated position that goes beyond recruitment to cultivating partnerships and pathways is a gamechanger for our organization, our community and the region," said Jay Kirby, president and CEO of Pardee UNC Health Care.

Dr. Bryant is currently the superintendent for Henderson County Public Schools and will assume his new role in July.

"As VP of Workforce Development and Community Affairs at Pardee, we will be able to build upon the successful relationships I've developed with K-12 and higher education institutions in the region to cultivate sustainable pathways to healthcare careers," Dr. Bryant said in the release.