CEO named for 2 Arkansas hospitals

Juli McWhorter, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Northwest Health's Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, Ark., and Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., according to Talk Business & Politics.

Ms. McWhorter is a veteran of Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health.

Previously, she was chief administrative officer of Willow Creek since 2019, and she also served as COO and chief nursing officer of the hospital, according to Talk Business & Politics.

Northwest Health is a five-hospital health system with 2,200 employees.