Dignity Health taps new CMO for Community Hospital of San Bernardino

Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.) has appointed Ruby Skinner, MD, as chief medical officer.

In her new role, Dr. Skinner will provide strategic leadership to ensure high-quality patient care, effective resource utilization across all departments and service line development at the 347-bed community hospital.

Dr. Skinner most recently served at Dignity Health-St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino as interim CMO and the medical director of physician advisory services. She has previously held the positions of trauma division chief, surgical intensive care medical director, and consultant for clinical/research utilization management at various healthcare organizations.