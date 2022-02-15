Mass General Brigham names 1st CMO

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has selected Thomas Sequist, MD, to serve as the system's first chief medical officer.

Dr. Sequist first joined Mass General Brigham in 1999 as a resident. Most recently, he served as chief patient experience and equity officer. In addition to his new role as CMO, Dr. Sequist will continue to serve as a primary care physician at the system's Brigham and Women's Hospital, according to a Feb. 15 news release.

"I am thrilled Dr. Sequist will bring his vast and demonstrable experience in enhancing our health system's patient experience and quality outcomes to his expanded role as chief medical officer at Mass General Brigham," said Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham. "I have no doubt that under his leadership, we will accelerate our progress toward providing incomparable care to patients locally and across the globe."

Dr. Sequist earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston.