6 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down or announced plans to step down from their positions.

Here are hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's this year:

Editor's note: This live webpage was updated March 11 and will continue to be updated.

Feb. 13-March 11

1. Craig Lambrecht, MD, resigned as CEO of the combined Billings Clinic-Logan Health system, which merged into a nine-hospital entity in September. Clint Seger, MD, chief physician executive of the health system and CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic, and Kevin Abel, president of Logan Health Whitefish (Mont.) and Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Mont., will become co-CEOs for the system.

2. Eric Conley, president of the South region for Froedtert ThedaCare Health, the newly combined 18-hospital system in Wisconsin formed by Froedtert Health and ThedaCare, and president of Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Hospital, is resigning, effective in mid-April. Mr. Conley has taken a new role as executive vice president and president of acute and post-acute care at Hampton Roads, Va.-based Sentara Health, according to a March 7 news release.

3. Sherita Golden, MD, stepped down as vice president and chief diversity officer of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. Inez Stewart, the organization's chief human resources officer, will head the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity until a permanent replacement is named.

4. Emily Mastaler is stepping down as CEO of River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, N.Y., effective in May. She has accepted a new position as chief administrative officer of Stony Brook Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital.

5. Anthony Spensieri, MD, chief medical officer at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., announced in a Feb. 8 email to medical staff that he was stepping down from the role at the hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He led the hospital's medical staff as CMO since November 2019. In February, CMS notified the hospital it was in immediate jeopardy, and the hospital has been implementing a plan of correction.

6. Don Mueller is resigning as president and CEO of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia to take a new role in Chattanooga, Tenn. Mr. Mueller is joining Siskin Children's Institute in Chattanooga, Tenn., a nonprofit organization that provides diagnostic services and treatment for special needs children, according to a Feb. 14 news release. Mr. Mueller's resignation comes as the hospital works to reinstate its permanent license after the state handed it a temporary license due to safety issues. St. Christopher's COO Robert Brooks will transition into the role of president and COO in the coming months, St. Christopher's owner, West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, said. Mr. Mueller will remain CEO during the transition period.

Jan. 1-Feb. 12

1. Gil Peri is leaving his role as president of Indianapolis-based Riley Children's Health. Mr. Peri joined Riley Children's in June 2021 after serving as president and COO of Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford. Riley Children's did not identify a reason for his departure.

2. Nathan Hough resigned as CEO of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital and Health Services, effective Feb. 16. Jennifer Brown, the hospital's CFO since April 2017, was selected to serve as interim CEO after his departure, according to a news release. Mr. Hough is leaving the helm "to pursue a new opportunity closer to family," the release states.

3. Monica Smith, MSN, RN, resigned as COO of Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health. Ms. Smith has served Boone Hospital Center — and now its parent system — for nearly two decades, according to a Jan. 19 Facebook post from the organization. She has taken a new job with a St. Louis-based healthcare provider.

4. Robert Pretzlaff, MD, resigned as vice president and chief medical officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif. In an interview with The Santa Clarita Valley Signal, Dr. Pretzlaff said he is leaving the role to be closer to family in Northern California and has accepted a new executive job. He was hired as CMO of Henry Mayo three years ago.

5. Robert Golden, MD, is stepping down as dean of Madison-based University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Dr. Golden, who has held the role since 2006, announced his plans to depart the institution Jan. 30. He said he will depart his role once the school has a successor in place.

6. Robert S.D. Higgins, MD, president of Brigham and Women's Hospital and executive vice president at Mass General Brigham, will leave his role in the Boston area to accept a new role in Chicago. Dr. Higgins has taken a new role as president and chief academic officer at Rush University, and chief academic officer and senior vice president at Rush University System for Health, Mass General Brigham President and CEO Anne Klibanski, MD, said in an all-staff email shared with Becker's. He begins his new role in April and will, in the interim, transition from his Brigham role, a spokesperson confirmed.

7. Ric Magnuson will leave his role as CFO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health in April. Mr. Magnuson's departure comes after 25 cumulative years of service to the health system, according to a Jan. 18 news release. He spent 17 years holding various roles throughout the organization before returning to Allina in 2016 to assume the CFO role.

8. Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, accepted a new opportunity at another AdventHealth-affiliated hospital. Mr. Rose accepted the role of president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.). Texas Health Hospital Mansfield is operated as a joint venture between Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, while UChicago owns a controlling stake of the AdventHealth Bolingbrook facility.

9. Natalie Mussi, CEO of HCA Healthcare's Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., is leaving her post for a new opportunity. Ms. Mussi will serve as vice president of operations for Surgery Ventures, a national surgery center network owned by HCA. She will oversee the group's markets in California and Nevada.



10. Margaret Carroll, RN, stepped down as chief nursing officer at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.). A spokesperson for St. Louis-based Ascension confirmed Ms. Carroll's departure to Becker's Jan. 4. A reason for her departure was not provided.