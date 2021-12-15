56 hospital CEO retirements announced in 2021

The following hospital and health system CEO retirements were reported this year.

1. Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital, will retire in December 2022.

2. Joann Anderson, RN, the president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, will retire at the end of the year.

3. Steve Baumert retired June 30 as president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

4. Eric Bieber, MD, retired in July as president and CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

5. Marna Borgstrom will retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

6. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will retire in 2022.

7. Akram Boutros, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System.

8. Ranee Brayton retired as CEO of Kirksville, Mo.-based Northeast Regional Medical Center, KTVO reported.

9. Jeffrey Brickman retired as president and CEO of Lewistown-based Central Maine Healthcare.

10. John Broberg, CEO of Amberwell Hiawatha (Kan.), retired.

11. Ed Bruff retired June 30 as president and CEO of Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare.

12. Larry Coomes retired as CEO of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

13. Bob Crumb will retire as CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

14. Robert Curry will retire as CEO of Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health.

15. Lloyd Dean, CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, will retire from the organization next summer.

16. Robert Earley will retire as CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network.

17. Steve Edwards will retire as CEO of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth.

18. Jim Farris retired as CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill.

19. Will Ferniany, PhD, is retiring as CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

20. Michael Fisher plans to retire as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

21. Gary Fulbright is retiring as CEO and executive director of Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital.

22. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, retired.

23. Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

24. Steven Gordon will retire as CEO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

25. Gary Gray, DO, retired in June as CEO of Natividad hospital in Salinas, Calif., according to the Monterey Herald.

26. Jake Henry Jr. retired as president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

27. Brad Hilaman, MD, will retire from his roles as CEO and CMO at Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital.

28. Jim Hinton, CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, will retire.

29. Linda Hunt will retire from her role as president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's southwest division.

30. Jody Jenner retired as president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

31. Jean Keeler announced plans to retire from her role as president and CEO of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.

32. Brian Keeley, president and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida, will retire.

33. Stephen Klasko, MD, will retire as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University at the end of the year.

34. Sarah Krevans will retire from her role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health system.

35. Mark Laret is retiring as president and CEO of UCSF Health in San Francisco.

36. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb., is retiring in December.

37. Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton (Fla.) Beach Medical Center, will retire.

38. Bob Moore retired as CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill.

39. Tim Moran retired as CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

40. Wes Murray retired as CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

41. Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Franklin, Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare.

42. Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.).

43. David Phelps will retire as president and CEO of Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems in early 2022.

44. Ed Roth, president and CEO of Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation, retired after 20 years.

45. Michael Scherneck is retiring as president and CEO of Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

46. Ted Shaw will retire as CEO of the Texas Hospital Association.

47. Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will retire in December after helming the health system for 26 years.

48. Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital since 2013, will retire at the end of this year.

49. Steven Smith has retired as CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.

50. David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, retired.

51. Paul Stewart is retiring as president and CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

52. Tim Trottier retired as CEO of Lewiston, Idaho-based St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

53. Mike Warren retired as president and CEO of Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

54. Alan Watson, the CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, retired after helming the health system for nine years.

55. Penny Wheeler, MD, will retire as CEO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

56. Kim Williams, RN, retired as CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area.