Aultman Health CEO retires after 20 years

Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation said its president and CEO is retiring after 20 years, according to a June 30 Canton Repository report.
Four things to know:
- Ed Roth left his post July 1 but will stay with the company, which runs hospitals and an insurance company, through the spring to help with the transition.
- Rick Haines will transition into the role. He is the current CEO of AultCare, Aultman's insurance subsidiary. Mr. Haines has worked in various leadership positions at the insurance company since 1985.
- Mr. Roth announced his retirement June 30 after meetings with the Aultman Health Foundation and AultCare board of directors.
- "It's been the honor of a lifetime to work with the dedicated people who make up Aultman Health Foundation," Mr. Roth said in a news release. "Every success we've realized has been a team effort, and I leave knowing that we've made tremendous strides in our mission to lead our community to improved health."