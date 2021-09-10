Dosher Memorial Hospital CEO to retire

Brad Hilaman, MD, will retire from his roles as CEO and CMO at Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital in December. Lynda Stanley has been named his successor as CEO.

Dr. Hilaman has been affiliated with Dosher since 1995, practicing as an obstetrician and gynecologist at the system's women's health clinic. He retired from the clinic one year ago to focus on his leadership roles, a Sept. 9 news release said.

"It has been an honor to serve Dosher both as a healthcare provider and an officer," said Dr. Hilaman. "Healthcare needs strong leadership, and I am confident that Dosher is in an excellent position to continue to provide outstanding care to the community while remaining financially viable under the direction of Ms. Stanley."

Ms. Stanley was COO of Dosher Hospital from 1986 until 2014 when she became president of the hospital's newly formed foundation. In February 2020, she was named interim president of Dosher Memorial Hospital, a position that became permanent in August 2020, according to the news release.