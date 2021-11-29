MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros to retire: 7 things to know

Akram Boutros, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System at the end of 2022 after more than eight years at the helm of the organization.

Here are seven things to know:



1. Since Dr. Boutros joined MetroHealth in 2013, the health system's employee base has grown from 6,200 to nearly 8,000, while employee minimum wage has increased to $15 per hour, a Nov. 29 news release said.



2. Under his leadership, MetroHealth's annual revenue has increased from $785 million to more than $1.5 billion.



3. Since 2013, the health system has opened two hospitals, three emergency departments, 10 community health centers and nine pharmacies, the news release said.



4. Dr. Boutros developed Ohio's only Ebola treatment center.



5. Dr. Boutros has overseen a $1 billion redevelopment of the system's main campus, slated for completion in 2022 and 2023.



6. As a result of Dr. Boutros' diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, 39 percent of MetroHealth's new hires are racially or ethnically diverse, the news release said.



7. In his role as CEO of the MetroHealth Foundation, Dr. Boutros oversaw a $42 million donation, the largest in the organization's history.